Bangladesh to work with those countries helping advancement: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
02 June, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 12:34 pm

"We want friendship with all, and we are advancing and maintaining friendly relations with all," she said

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (2 June) said Bangladesh would rather work with the countries that will help in Dhaka's journey towards development and prosperity, not taking into consideration who engages in war with whom.

"I first consider my country's development. I will move ahead with those who will help us in our country's development," she said, adding that in that case, Bangladesh would not see which country is engaging in war with whom.

The prime minister was distributing awards among the first, second and third winners in several categories in the national level competition of making a one-minute video documentary titled "Amar Chokhe Bangabandhu" (Bangabandhu in my eyes) at her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital this morning.

Sheikh Hasina also reiterated her country's stance that Bangladesh doesn't want war, but peace.

"We want friendship with all, and we are advancing and maintaining friendly relations with all," she said.

The prime minister urged everyone to remain vigilant, as no one can push the country backwards and once again turn it into a land of beggars.

"None can pull us back. Bangladesh became a nation of the beggars after 15 August 1975 changeover. We always have to be alert. We have to take the country forward," she said.

Earlier, the premier distributed certificates, crests, and award money among the winners of the competition in different categories, from school to intermediate-level students.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain was present at the event.  

