Bangladesh won't give in to any external pressure: PM Hasina says at SSF anniversary

Bangladesh

UNB
18 June, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 02:12 pm

Related News

Bangladesh won't give in to any external pressure: PM Hasina says at SSF anniversary

UNB
18 June, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 02:12 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said Bangladesh will not yield to any external interference as it is an independent and sovereign country.

"We'll not give in to interferences of anyone. It is our decision," she said.

The prime minister was addressing a special darbar (gathering) arranged at her office, marking the 37th founding anniversary of the Special Security Force (SSF).

"We are an independent nation. We achieved our country through a war," she asserted.

Noting that Bangladesh is following the policy "friendship to all and malice towards none," which was framed by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said her government has been working accordingly to make friendship with essential ones and doing whatever necessary to develop the country.

Hasina said Bangladesh is progressing and will go ahead further defying many obstacles and conspiracies.

Bangladesh faced obstacles and conspiracies time and again, she said adding it has successfully overcome these.

"So, still many obstacles and conspiracies continue. The reason is that when a country makes rapid progress, many may not tolerate it. So, they start making various types of trouble", said the PM.

"There is nothing to be unnerved with these (disturbances)," she said asking all the people of the country to move with self-confidence and self-esteem, keeping the heads high as an independent and victorious nation on the world stage.

At the outset of the event, SSF Director General Major General Md. Majibur Rahman delivered the welcome speech.

A video documentary on the SSF and its activities was screened.

PM's Principal Secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present.

At the function, the prime minister unveiled the cover of a book titled "Durnitir Biruddye Bangabandhur Ukti," a selection of 75 quotes of Bangabandhu compiled and edited by SSF DG Major General Md Majibur Rahman.

On June 15, 1986, the Presidential Security Force (PSF) was formed, which was later renamed as Special Security Force (SSF) in 1991 following the restoration of the parliamentary government system in the country.

The force was originally intended to provide "physical security" both to the president wherever he may be and to VIPs, including any head of the state or government or any person declared to be a VIP by the government. Following the restoration of the parliamentary system, its primary function has been to protect the president, the prime minister and other VIPs.

Top News / Politics

PM Hasina / SSF / External Pressure

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

3h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

20h | TBS World
Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

22h | TBS SPORTS
The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

1d | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline