Bangladesh won't give in to any external pressure: PM Hasina says at SSF anniversary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said Bangladesh will not yield to any external interference as it is an independent and sovereign country.

"We'll not give in to interferences of anyone. It is our decision," she said.

The prime minister was addressing a special darbar (gathering) arranged at her office, marking the 37th founding anniversary of the Special Security Force (SSF).

"We are an independent nation. We achieved our country through a war," she asserted.

Noting that Bangladesh is following the policy "friendship to all and malice towards none," which was framed by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said her government has been working accordingly to make friendship with essential ones and doing whatever necessary to develop the country.

Hasina said Bangladesh is progressing and will go ahead further defying many obstacles and conspiracies.

Bangladesh faced obstacles and conspiracies time and again, she said adding it has successfully overcome these.

"So, still many obstacles and conspiracies continue. The reason is that when a country makes rapid progress, many may not tolerate it. So, they start making various types of trouble", said the PM.

"There is nothing to be unnerved with these (disturbances)," she said asking all the people of the country to move with self-confidence and self-esteem, keeping the heads high as an independent and victorious nation on the world stage.

At the outset of the event, SSF Director General Major General Md. Majibur Rahman delivered the welcome speech.

A video documentary on the SSF and its activities was screened.

PM's Principal Secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present.

At the function, the prime minister unveiled the cover of a book titled "Durnitir Biruddye Bangabandhur Ukti," a selection of 75 quotes of Bangabandhu compiled and edited by SSF DG Major General Md Majibur Rahman.

On June 15, 1986, the Presidential Security Force (PSF) was formed, which was later renamed as Special Security Force (SSF) in 1991 following the restoration of the parliamentary government system in the country.

The force was originally intended to provide "physical security" both to the president wherever he may be and to VIPs, including any head of the state or government or any person declared to be a VIP by the government. Following the restoration of the parliamentary system, its primary function has been to protect the president, the prime minister and other VIPs.