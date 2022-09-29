Bangladesh wishes for her long life through AL's 'Thank you, PM' campaign

Photo: Courtesy

People all across Bangladesh have wished a long life for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of her birthday as well as expressed their gratitude in video messages recently.

"I do pray for you. May you live long," reads one of the thousands of video messages pouring in for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the "Thank You, PM" campaign.

Like previous years, the event, as part of the celebration of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's birthday, received good responses when the premier turned 76 on Wednesday (28 September).

Saiful Shikder from Vedorganj in Shariatpur said in a video message, "My father has asthma complications. In 2017-18, his condition worsened. No hospital agreed to admit him as doctors feared Corona. His oxygen level sank to the level of 50-60. We were in distress and couldn't decide whether we would take him to Sadar or Dhaka. The attending doctor at Sadar hospital said that he could not be taken to the hospital as an asthma patient would be in bigger danger if he got affected with coronavirus."

He continued, "We broke down in tears. His oxygen level became extremely low. We didn't know how to provide my father with oxygen. We couldn't manage it even in exchange of money. A senior brother from our area gave me some hope, saying that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was offering oxygen for free. Later, he managed that for us. My father survived because of that oxygen. I express my heartiest gratitude to the prime minister. Thank you, prime minister! Thank you, PM!"

In a separate message, Rowshan Ara said, "I worked in people's houses for 25 to 26 years. I raised their children. But, I didn't have a place to stay. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina managed a home for us. I do pray for you. May you live long."

Echoing the same, Jainal Shikder said, "I have a severe chest pain and breathing difficulties. I can't sleep at night. I had to stay awake all the night. My hands and legs were swollen. When pressed, they sagged. Sheikh Hasina gave us what we needed. Otherwise, we couldn't afford it. May this great heart be endowed with good health."

Zillur Rahman from a remote char area, now blessed with the electricity at home, said, "Around 40-50,000 people living here, are now enjoying the gift of electricity. We don't have to hear the howling of foxes in the evening. Due to electricity, our education is now better than ever before. We are even enjoying the internet. We can charge our phones. In the past, we had to rely on torch light to go out at night. No other previous government paid attention to us. Our prime minister supplied electricity to this remote char area. She paved our roads with concrete. That is why we are grateful to our honorable prime minister. Thank you, PM!"

"Thank You, PM" is one of the diverse projects undertaken by the Awami League team, which has also conducted a programme named "Beyond the Pandemic" providing updates on the coronavirus situation and vaccines.

The campaign was also organised last year, starting from 9 September. This year, it also rolled on and continued till 24 September.