Bangladesh wishes for her long life through AL's 'Thank you, PM' campaign

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 04:43 pm

Related News

Bangladesh wishes for her long life through AL's 'Thank you, PM' campaign

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 04:43 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

People all across Bangladesh have wished a long life for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of her birthday as well as expressed their gratitude in video messages recently. 

"I do pray for you. May you live long," reads one of the thousands of video messages pouring in for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the "Thank You, PM" campaign.

Like previous years, the event, as part of the celebration of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's birthday, received good responses when the premier turned 76 on Wednesday (28 September).

Saiful Shikder from Vedorganj in Shariatpur said in a video message, "My father has asthma complications. In 2017-18, his condition worsened. No hospital agreed to admit him as doctors feared Corona. His oxygen level sank to the level of 50-60. We were in distress and couldn't decide whether we would take him to Sadar or Dhaka. The attending doctor at Sadar hospital said that he could not be taken to the hospital as an asthma patient would be in bigger danger if he got affected with coronavirus."

He continued, "We broke down in tears. His oxygen level became extremely low. We didn't know how to provide my father with oxygen. We couldn't manage it even in exchange of money. A senior brother from our area gave me some hope, saying that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was offering oxygen for free. Later, he managed that for us. My father survived because of that oxygen. I express my heartiest gratitude to the prime minister. Thank you, prime minister! Thank you, PM!"

In a separate message, Rowshan Ara said, "I worked in people's houses for 25 to 26 years. I raised their children. But, I didn't have a place to stay. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina managed a home for us. I do pray for you. May you live long."

Echoing the same, Jainal Shikder said, "I have a severe chest pain and breathing difficulties. I can't sleep at night. I had to stay awake all the night. My hands and legs were swollen. When pressed, they sagged. Sheikh Hasina gave us what we needed. Otherwise, we couldn't afford it. May this great heart be endowed with good health."

Zillur Rahman from a remote char area, now blessed with the electricity at home, said, "Around 40-50,000 people living here, are now enjoying the gift of electricity. We don't have to hear the howling of foxes in the evening. Due to electricity, our education is now better than ever before. We are even enjoying the internet. We can charge our phones. In the past, we had to rely on torch light to go out at night. No other previous government paid attention to us. Our prime minister supplied electricity to this remote char area. She paved our roads with concrete. That is why we are grateful to our honorable prime minister. Thank you, PM!"

"Thank You, PM" is one of the diverse projects undertaken by the Awami League team, which has also conducted a programme named "Beyond the Pandemic" providing updates on the coronavirus situation and vaccines.

The campaign was also organised last year, starting from 9 September. This year, it also rolled on and continued till 24 September.

Thank you PM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antara Haldar. Sketch: TBS

Amazon’s satanic mills

4h | Panorama
Students at the fair spoke to the admission representatives from different US universities. PHOTO: COURTESY

US University Fair: An attempt to help aspiring students study in the States

5h | Pursuit
Three episodes of drama serial “Bachelor Point” have been deleted in the face of criticisms by netizens against some inaudible vulgar dialogues. Photo: Collected

Bangla slang in web series: Cultural diversity or deformity?

5h | Thoughts
Bangladesh cannot afford to wait further for cyber security reporting to become a norm. Photo: Reuters

Cybersecurity expertise needs to be incorporated into Bangladeshi company boards

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Huawei launches smartphone with 108 megapixel camera

Huawei launches smartphone with 108 megapixel camera

5h | Videos
Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

6h | Videos
How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

21h | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b

4
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

5
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

6
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run