Bangladesh will soon receive power from India, project in last stages

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 07:30 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 11:29 am

Related News

Bangladesh will soon receive power from India, project in last stages

Srivastava emphasised that India’s revised cross-border electricity policy, which permits neighbouring countries to use its grid, has made a substantial shift in regional cooperation. The countries have signed an agreement for the transmission of 40 megawatts of power from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian grid

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 07:30 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 11:29 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh will soon be connected to the Indian electrical grid and will receive power from it through Nepal, according to India's Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary for North and former spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during an event in Bengaluru on Friday, says The Economic Times.

Srivastava emphasised that India's revised cross-border electricity policy, which permits neighbouring countries to use its grid, has made a substantial shift in regional cooperation. The countries have signed an agreement for the transmission of 40 megawatts of power from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian grid.

"The first such transaction with Bangladesh is in its final stages, with the agreement already signed, this trade is poised to become Nepal's largest export over the next 5 to 7 years," Srivastava highlighted. He was speaking on 'India's Neighbourhood First Policy Operations' concerning Bhutan and Nepal, at an event organised by Synergia, a Bengaluru-based think tank.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The former MEA spokesperson noted that over the past three years significant progress has been achieved between India and Nepal making the power collaboration "one of the most critical developments in the economic relationship between the two countries."

Srivastava reiterated that starting from zero megawatts just three years ago, the country has now reached 1,000 megawatts. "With a newly signed agreement, we are well on our way to scaling this up to 10,000 megawatts in the coming years."

Discussing future plans, he noted that the Indian investments in power generation in the neighbouring country have now reached twice the installed capacity, signalling a robust energy partnership. "We are also enhancing transmission capacity to facilitate the export of this power."

Speaking about trade infrastructure along the 1,751 km Nepal border and the 699 km Bhutan border, Srivastava noted that the Indian government has ramped up efforts to establish "one-stop shops," which are multimodal connectivity points that have led to a significant boost in trade. "Along the Nepal border, the next set of three Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) is currently under development. For the India-Bhutan border, we are planning the first set of ICPs," he said.

 

Top News / South Asia

India / Nepal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

18h | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

19h | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

21h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Iran VS Israel: What are their attack and defence capabilities?

Iran VS Israel: What are their attack and defence capabilities?

20m | Videos
Where was Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu during the attack on Iran?

Where was Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu during the attack on Iran?

40m | Videos
Israel is attacking Iran

Israel is attacking Iran

50m | Videos
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi is out of jail

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi is out of jail

55m | Videos