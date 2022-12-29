Bangladesh will one day play in World Cup football: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the young players of the country to concentrate on their sports sincerely so that in the near future Bangladesh can clinch the football World Cup.

"I hope that gradually our players will play in the World Cup, for that you have to prepare yourselves. You will be our golden boys. We will clinch the World Cup," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the prize giving ceremony of the grand finals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman National Gold Cup Football Tournament Boys U-17 and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib National Gold Cup Football Tournament Girls' U-17 at Bangladesh Army Stadium.

She said that through sports, body and mind remain fit and concentration does not get diverted.

"The more you practice sports the more you will attain excellence. So I will tell you to play with utmost sincerity," she said.

Briefly describing various development activities for upgrading sports of the country, she said that works to set up mini stadiums in every upazila have been launched to ensure sports facilities in every area across the country.

She also said that the government has taken steps to flourish the domestic sports of the country.

She mentioned that some 56 stadiums so far have been constructed at district level.

She said the government has plan to establish swimming pool, shooting range, sports complex and indoor stadium in every district.

"We will establish BKSP in all eight divisions for ensuring better sportspersons in the country," she said.

She said that 'Sports for all' is the aim of the government. "Taking that aim in our consideration we are working tirelessly."

The PM said that some 110,552 players have joined in the tournament and this is huge.

"Talented 40 boys and 40 girls from this tournament will get three months intensive training in the BKSP. Besides, we are taking steps to provide better training through sending players to abroad."

State Minister of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel and Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Mesbah Uddin also spoke at the programme.

The prime minister also enjoyed the final match of the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib National Gold Cup Football Tournament Girls' U-17 between Rangpur Division and Khulna Division.

Sylhet Division became champions in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman National Gold Cup Football Tournament Boys U-17 while Barishal Division runners-up.

Rangpur Division clinched the title of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib National Gold Cup Football Tournament Girls' U-17 while Khulna Division was the runners-up.

Hasina distributed prizes and medals among the champions and the runners-up teams as well as the best performers and the highest scorers in the two tournaments after the grand finals.

Besides, she conferred medals to the best goalkeepers of the tournaments and the best players of the grand finals.