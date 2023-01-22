Bangladesh will not accept sanctioned Russian ships: FM Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
22 January, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 03:40 pm

Bangladesh will not accept sanctioned Russian ships: FM Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said that Bangladesh will not accept Russian ships that are under sanctions.

He said that there are 69 Russian ships which are currently under sanctions imposed by the USA.

"We don't want to accept those ships which are under sanctions. We have developed good relations with the US," Momen said.

He said it came to them as a "surprise" that Russia sent a sanctioned vessel to Bangladesh. "We didn't expect that."

Momen hoped that Russia will now send non-sanctioned ships carrying the required materials for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) Project. 

Sanctioned Russian ship Sparta III was scheduled to dock at Mongla Port in the southwestern part of Bangladesh at the end of December 2022 and unload cargo destined for the Rooppur nuclear power plant in Pabna.

But the authorities denied the ship permission to dock at the port after receiving a letter from the US Embassy in Dhaka saying that the ship was on a list of Russian ships sanctioned by the US.

