Bangladesh will never turn into Sri Lanka: Home Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 05:05 pm

Bangladesh will never turn into Sri Lanka: Home Minister

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 05:05 pm
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said that the situation of Bangladesh will never be like that of Sri Lanka.

He made the statement during a press briefing at Khulna Shipyard on Wednesday while rebutting the claim of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. 

The home minister said, "He [Mirza Fakhrul] is daydreaming that BNP will come to power." 

Asaduzzaman was present as the chief guest at the handover ceremony of eight ships built by Khulna Shipyard for the Coast Guard. 

After the program, the minister answered various questions of the journalists. 

At that time, the minister asked the journalists, "You go all day collecting news from different parts of the country. Is there a situation like Sri Lanka in the country?"

Referring to the country's per capita income, the minister said, "When we came to power in 2008, the per capita income of the people of the country was below $600. Today it has become $2,824."
 

"This is a perfect example of the fact that the country is moving forward", he added.

The home minister also praised the law enforcers for ensuring safety of the citizens during Eid holidays.

He said, "There were no reports of suffering, theft and looting this Eid. I think our law enforcement forces work with patriotism, that is why such feats are possible."

