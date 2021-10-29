Bangladesh will never tolerate communal politics: Law Minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has said today that Bangladesh will never tolerate communal politics.

"As long as the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are alive in Bangladesh, our communal harmony will also be alive," he said at an event at Akhaura Upazila Parishad auditorium in Brahmanbaria.

"We will abide by the words of the constitution that Bangabandhu gave us," he added.

The minister said, "A joint decision will have to be taken on the formation of the Minority Commission. The demand for the formation of this commission must be decided collectively."

He said, "I would like to say that these attacks should not be termed as communal attacks because it was a planned conspiracy. This conspiracy was an attempt to tarnish the image of Bangladesh. This has happened in some places. But this is not the overall picture of Bangladesh."



He further said that the people did not accept the violence conspired by vested quarters for their own and personal gain.



The event was organised by the administration of Akhaura upazila on the occasion of handing over two life support ambulances donated by the Government of India for Brahmanbaria General Hospital and Akhaura Upazila Health Complex.



Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, Indian high commissioner to Dhaka, attended the event as the guest of honour.

