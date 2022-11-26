Bangladesh will make timely response if foreign countries cross the line: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said that the government will take action in time if foreign representatives overstep the boundaries of the code of conduct while talking about Bangladesh's internal affairs.

He came up with the statement after recent remarks made by foreign diplomats including the USA, Japan, UK, Turkey, and some other EU countries about the upcoming general election in Bangladesh.

When asked if Bangladesh is paying attention to the recent statements of foreigners, the foreign minister used the example of the USA to explain how foreign meddling in internal affairs is prevented globally.

"Countries like America expelled 20-21 Russian diplomats on allegations of interference in their last elections. Not only that, even US organisations that they felt had cooperated with Russia were slapped with sanctions. Because they have the power, they can respond how they want while we can't," Momen said, adding, "We too will take action when the time is right."

"No one cares about what foreign ambassadors say in developed countries. Even India pays no heed to such interference," he observed while responding to journalists after inaugurating the first International Charity Bazaar at the Foreign Service Academy.

"Those who respect their country and its leadership do not knock on the doors of foreign countries to whine. I think some of our people lack self-respect and believe that approaching foreigners will solve our problems. However, foreigners end up creating problems every time they try to interfere," he added.

He urged countrymen not to give attention to these foreign messages, saying, "After listening to foreign advice, Mir Zafar once took the country 200 years backward."