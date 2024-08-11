Bangladesh will keep advancing towards stable development through peaceful, democratic political transition: Japan

Bangladesh

Bangladesh will keep advancing towards stable development through peaceful, democratic political transition: Japan

Japan strongly hopes that through a peaceful and democratic political transition, Bangladesh will keep advancing on a path towards stable development, said the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.

Under the "Strategic Partnership" enshrined between the two countries, Japan said they will continue its support for Bangladesh's development and prosperity.

Japan also said they stand side by side with the transition process to be led by Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus of the interim government.

Dr Yunus has sworn in as the Chief Advisor to the interim government  of Bangladesh as he took his oath on 8 August.

