Bangladesh will face no economic crisis like that in Sri Lanka: PM

06 April, 2022, 06:55 pm
File Photo: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
File Photo: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told the parliament that there is no possibility of economic crisis like that in Sri Lanka as the economic base of Bangladesh is very strong. 
 
"We're very much aware," she said as Deputy Opposition leader GM Quader apprehended a Sri Lanka-like situation while delivering her speech in parliament. 
 
The prime minister responded to this point while giving the valedictory speech of the 16th session in the 11th parliament with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair. 
 
She said her government used to repay the debt taken for the country's development purpose in due time since the Awami League assumed office.
 
"Bangladesh is a country in the world which was never a defaulter in paying debts and will not be defaulter in the days to come as our economic base is so strong in this respect," she said. 
 
The prime minister said that her government doesn't take commissions like the BNP and Jatiya Party governments as they pocketed Tk10 after purchasing an item spending Tk20. 

She said her government, in most of the cases, has completed the works of projects in due time or prior to the scheduled time, referring to completion of the 1320MW Payra Thermal Plant within eight months of starting its works and thus saving Tk800 crore. 
 

