Bangladesh will export 2 lakh tonnes of potatoes to Russia next year: Minister

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque has said Bangladesh is expected to export around 2 lakh tonnes of potatoes to Russia next year.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two countries in this regard at the capital's Hotel Intercontinental on Tuesday (4 April).

Abdullah Sajjad, chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation and Abdus Sattar Mia, chairman of National Group, signed the agreement on behalf of the respective countries.

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak, Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhter, Executive Chairman of BARC Sheikh Md Bakhtiar, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantitsky, member director of BADC Mostafizur Rahman were also present at the signing ceremony.

The agriculture minister said currently more than one crore tonnes of potatoes are being produced in Bangladesh annually.

"Our local demand is 80 lakh tonnes per annum, the remaining 20 lakh tonnes can be exported and the government is working to this end," he added.

Russia slapped a ban on Bangladesh's potatoes owing to the detection of brown rot disease in potatoes in 2014.

In March 2022, Russia removed previously imposed restrictions and resumed the import of potatoes from the entire territory of Bangladesh as the government has taken various measures to free the vegetable from brown rot disease and make it safe.