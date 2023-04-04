Bangladesh will export 2 lakh tonnes of potatoes to Russia next year: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 07:39 pm

Related News

Bangladesh will export 2 lakh tonnes of potatoes to Russia next year: Minister

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 07:39 pm
Bangladesh will export 2 lakh tonnes of potatoes to Russia next year: Minister

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque has said Bangladesh is expected to export around 2 lakh tonnes of potatoes to Russia next year.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two countries in this regard at the capital's Hotel Intercontinental on Tuesday (4 April).

Abdullah Sajjad, chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation and Abdus Sattar Mia, chairman of National Group, signed the agreement on behalf of the respective countries. 

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak, Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhter, Executive Chairman of BARC Sheikh Md Bakhtiar, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantitsky, member director of BADC Mostafizur Rahman were also present at the signing ceremony.

The agriculture minister said currently more than one crore tonnes of potatoes are being produced in Bangladesh annually.

"Our local demand is 80 lakh tonnes per annum, the remaining 20 lakh tonnes can be exported and the government is working to this end," he added.

Russia slapped a ban on Bangladesh's potatoes owing to the detection of brown rot disease in potatoes in 2014.

In March 2022, Russia removed previously imposed restrictions and resumed the import of potatoes from the entire territory of Bangladesh as the government has taken various measures to free the vegetable from brown rot disease and make it safe.

Top News

potato export / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1h | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

6h | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

10h | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

11h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

2h | TBS Entertainment
Which occupation people are being laid off more?

Which occupation people are being laid off more?

57m | TBS Career
Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

7h | TBS World
Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

7h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka