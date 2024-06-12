Bangladesh, WFP empower nearly 100,000 women with investment grants

Bangladesh

Press Release
12 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 10:35 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, WFP empower nearly 100,000 women with investment grants

Press Release
12 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 10:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MoWCA), in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP), on Tuesday (11 June) held an inaugural ceremony to distribute investment grants to 96,928 women participants of the Government's Investment Component of the Vulnerable Group Development Programme (ICVGD). 

Each woman received BDT 20,000 through the Government to Person (G2P) system to help them start their businesses and other income-generating activities, reads a press release.

Prior to receiving the grant, the participants have undergone extensive training to help them launch their business ventures and achieve economic independence. The women are the second cohort of graduates under ICVGD. The first cohort, consisting of some 8,000 women, received similar support when the programme was first implemented in eight sub-districts from 2015 to 2018. In the current phase, 64 sub-districts are included, targeting 96,928 women.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Honorable Ms. Simeen Hussain Rimi, State Minister, MoWCA, said, "Today's event marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to empower the women of Bangladesh. By providing these investment grants, we are not only supporting them individually but also fostering economic growth and social development for them and their communities collectively. Our government is committed to creating equal opportunities for women so that they can thrive and contribute meaningfully to our nation's progress."

Under the ICVGD second phase, 96,928 women from poor and marginalized communities have been enrolled and received assistance, including fortified rice and training on a range of subjects designed to help them gain useful and marketable knowledge and skills. The programme is designed and implemented by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MoWCA) with support of WFP.

The event was graced by the Honourable State Minister of MoWCA, Simeen Hussain Rimi (MP), Secretary, MoWCA, Nazma Mubarak. The event was presided over by Keya Khan, Director General of the Department of Women Affairs, and attended by representatives from other ministries and departments and development partner organizations, along with two women participants.

"Empowering women is at the heart of sustainable development, and critical programmes like the Vulnerable Women Benefit will create a lasting impact not only on the women participants' lives but also on that of their families, communities, and society as a whole. WFP is honoured to be partnering with the MoWCA in this transformative journey. We remain committed to supporting the Government's efforts to lift women from poverty by building their skills, resilience, and agency," said Domenico Scalpelli, WFP Country Director and Resident Representative.

Bangladesh / WFP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Recreational activities re-energise and motivate the employees, offering relaxation and team bonding opportunities beyond their usual roles, setting them up for future success. Photo: Courtesy

Games, clubs and talent shows: How Bangladeshi companies are embracing recreational activities in the workplace

4h | Pursuit
Take advantage of the library as it offers a comfortable, air-conditioned environment and provides all the resources necessary to complete your assignments effectively. Photo: TBS

How to make the most out of your summer semester

4h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

Green balconies: Cultivating mental wellbeing

8h | Thoughts
Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

35m | Videos
Murder of MP Anar: Gold smuggling or political conflict?

Murder of MP Anar: Gold smuggling or political conflict?

1h | Videos
Corporate farms are growing in popularity in Chittagong

Corporate farms are growing in popularity in Chittagong

3h | Videos
The germs of human faeces are found in street food!

The germs of human faeces are found in street food!

2h | Videos