Bangladesh, WFP empower nearly 100,000 women with investment grants

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MoWCA), in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP), on Tuesday (11 June) held an inaugural ceremony to distribute investment grants to 96,928 women participants of the Government's Investment Component of the Vulnerable Group Development Programme (ICVGD).

Each woman received BDT 20,000 through the Government to Person (G2P) system to help them start their businesses and other income-generating activities, reads a press release.

Prior to receiving the grant, the participants have undergone extensive training to help them launch their business ventures and achieve economic independence. The women are the second cohort of graduates under ICVGD. The first cohort, consisting of some 8,000 women, received similar support when the programme was first implemented in eight sub-districts from 2015 to 2018. In the current phase, 64 sub-districts are included, targeting 96,928 women.

Honorable Ms. Simeen Hussain Rimi, State Minister, MoWCA, said, "Today's event marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to empower the women of Bangladesh. By providing these investment grants, we are not only supporting them individually but also fostering economic growth and social development for them and their communities collectively. Our government is committed to creating equal opportunities for women so that they can thrive and contribute meaningfully to our nation's progress."

Under the ICVGD second phase, 96,928 women from poor and marginalized communities have been enrolled and received assistance, including fortified rice and training on a range of subjects designed to help them gain useful and marketable knowledge and skills. The programme is designed and implemented by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MoWCA) with support of WFP.

The event was graced by the Honourable State Minister of MoWCA, Simeen Hussain Rimi (MP), Secretary, MoWCA, Nazma Mubarak. The event was presided over by Keya Khan, Director General of the Department of Women Affairs, and attended by representatives from other ministries and departments and development partner organizations, along with two women participants.

"Empowering women is at the heart of sustainable development, and critical programmes like the Vulnerable Women Benefit will create a lasting impact not only on the women participants' lives but also on that of their families, communities, and society as a whole. WFP is honoured to be partnering with the MoWCA in this transformative journey. We remain committed to supporting the Government's efforts to lift women from poverty by building their skills, resilience, and agency," said Domenico Scalpelli, WFP Country Director and Resident Representative.