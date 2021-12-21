Bangladesh welcomes US bounty on killers of Avijit Roy: FM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 04:40 pm

“US government can get a result from the announcement as we have heard that they were successful in the case of Osama Bin Laden following a similar announcement,” said the minister

Picture: Twitter
Picture: Twitter

Bangladesh government has welcomed US government's reward announcement for information on two absconding convicts - major Syed Ziaul Haque aka Major Zia and Akram Hossain alias Abir, in the murder of American-Bangladeshi writer-blogger Avijit Roy.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen made the remarks after a function at Radisson Blu Hotel in the capital on Tuesday.

"US government can get a result from the announcement as we have heard that they were successful in the case of Osama Bin Laden following a similar announcement," said the minister.

"This strategy seems to be successful many times. Many countries follow this strategy. We have also announced a reward for finding the three killers of Bangabandhu. If anyone can provide information, the government will reward them," said Momen.

"We heard that two murders of Avijit remain absconding. They have fled. This announcement will benefit us to get them. If they are found in the United States, we welcome".

In response to a question, he said that there are some people in the country who are in constant touch with the United States, especially with the US lawmakers. The group is providing them false information, making false videos. They give information about extra-judicial killing of 100 people when one person is killed. In the United States, such an event is called the Line of Beauty.

"There is a group of people who are not satisfied with the development of the country…. They do not like the progress of Bangladesh. There are also some paid people in the group who give false information. They give false information. Many people also believe this. We have the opportunity to work on this," said the minister.

