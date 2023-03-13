Bangladesh welcomes renewed Saudi-Iran ties: Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 09:11 am

Related News

Bangladesh welcomes renewed Saudi-Iran ties: Momen

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 09:11 am
Bangladesh welcomes renewed Saudi-Iran ties: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen welcomed the renewal of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran in a statement on Sunday (12 March).

"Bangladesh is a peace-loving country and it welcomes the decision to resume the diplomatic ties between the two brotherly countries of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

Momen noted that Bangladesh believes the shift will contribute to "reducing tension and conflict in the Gulf region, foster stability, and create the path for durable and sustainable long-term peace for the betterment of the brotherly peoples in the Middle East region."

The foreign minister also praised China, Iran and Oman for playing important roles in facilitating the negotiation, leading to a successful breakthrough.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years on Friday (10 March), lowering the chance of armed conflict in the region.

Top News

Iran / Saudi Arabia / agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

17m | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Greet the summer with cool shades

1h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

When death does not put an end to suffering

2h | Panorama
In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

23h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

15h | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

16h | TBS Stories
Is China a national Threat to America?

Is China a national Threat to America?

1h | TBS World
How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

16h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 