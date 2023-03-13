Bangladesh welcomes renewed Saudi-Iran ties: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen welcomed the renewal of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran in a statement on Sunday (12 March).

"Bangladesh is a peace-loving country and it welcomes the decision to resume the diplomatic ties between the two brotherly countries of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

Momen noted that Bangladesh believes the shift will contribute to "reducing tension and conflict in the Gulf region, foster stability, and create the path for durable and sustainable long-term peace for the betterment of the brotherly peoples in the Middle East region."

The foreign minister also praised China, Iran and Oman for playing important roles in facilitating the negotiation, leading to a successful breakthrough.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years on Friday (10 March), lowering the chance of armed conflict in the region.