Bangladesh welcomes ICJ judgment in Rohingya case

TBS Report
22 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 09:37 pm

International Court of Justice (ICJ). Photo :Collected
International Court of Justice (ICJ). Photo :Collected

Bangladesh welcomed the judgment delivered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the preliminary objections of Myanmar concerning the application or admissibility of the genocide convention in the case between the Gambia and Myanmar.

In a statement on Friday (22 July), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the judgement that would pave the way for the case to be heard in full.

The ICJ judgment rejected all four preliminary objections of Myanmar on legal and procedural grounds. 

Bangladesh maintained that the question of international justice and accountability will be critical in finding a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis, and would also prove to be a confidence building measure for the sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya to their homes in Myanmar with their legitimate rights restored.

