Bangladesh welcomes Ajay Banga as President-designate of World Bank Group

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 05:37 pm

FILE PHOTO: Mastercard President and CEO Ajay Banga speaks to attendees during the Department of Homeland Security&#039;s Cybersecurity Summit in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Mastercard President and CEO Ajay Banga speaks to attendees during the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity Summit in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

In the context of the long standing friendship and cooperation between Bangladesh and the United States, Bangladesh has endorsed the United States' nominee Ajay Banga for the position of President of the World Bank Group.

"Bangladesh believes that Banga's vast experience would positively contribute to the works and the future of the World Bank Group," reads a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday (7 March).

The World Bank plays a critical role in the socio-economic development of many developing countries, including Bangladesh, said the statement.

"Bangladesh looks forward to working closely with Banga as the future president of the World Bank Group, with a view to further taking forward the mutual cooperation between Bangladesh and the World Bank, as well as to enhance World Bank's contribution at the global level," it added.

 

