Bangladesh to welcome France’s approach to set up satellite factory: Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
31 August, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 04:59 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh would welcome France's proposal to set up a satellite factory in the country.

"They [France] actually proposed setting up a satellite factory back in 2021. We would welcome it," Momen told reporters at a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday (31 August).

France also proposed a second satellite for Bangladesh. Earlier, France manufactured the first satellite for Bangladesh, named Bangabandhu-1.

The relevant issues are likely to be discussed during the upcoming visit of France President Emmanuel Macron which is likely to begin on 11 September.

Foreign Minister Momen on Wednesday said Bangladesh and France would discuss ways to enhance trade and investment between the two countries apart from discussing issues like climate change and regulated migration if President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron visits Bangladesh next month.

Bangladesh will welcome him as an initiative has been taken for his visit to Bangladesh after the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi, he said.

"The president of France has been invited to visit Bangladesh and if he comes, Bangladesh will welcome him," he told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy.

He, however, did not want to mention the date of his arrival in Dhaka. "We are yet to finalise it. We are working on this."

France President Macron is likely to be here on 11 September to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a diplomatic source told UNB. He will leave Dhaka on 12 September.

However, there is no official announcement regarding the visit that is seen as further efforts to deepen ties between the two countries on all key fronts.

"Women empowerment, enhancing trade and commerce and regulated migration – these are normal issues. Climate change is a big issue. The President of France has taken a leadership role," Momen said, adding that Bangladesh will raise the loss and damage issue and its making functional of its relevant fund in a big way. 

At the invitation of the President of the French Republic, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited France in November 2021.

Apart from holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the French President will visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in city's Dhanmondi to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

The two leaders are scheduled to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on 9-10 September.

France and Bangladesh welcomed the growth of their friendship and highlighted their shared will to develop and deepen all aspects of their partnership through regular political consultations for strategic guidance.

Both countries reiterated their determination to enhance cooperation in all areas, including politics and diplomacy, defence and security, trade and investment, sustainable development and climate change, and education and cultural exchange.

Both countries also recognised the importance of sustained and substantive cooperation in relevant regional and multilateral fora.

Bangladesh and France stated their will to further develop the defence and security component of their partnership.

To that end, both countries agreed to strengthen dialogue and continue their cooperation, in particular the area of training, which was launched during this visit.

Furthermore, they committed to stepping up cooperation in the area of defence equipment based on the needs expressed and each party's ability to respond to them, including through capacity building and potential technology transfer. In this regard, both parties welcomed the signing of a Letter of intent on defence cooperation.

France and Bangladesh shared the same vision for a free, open, peaceful, secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, based on international law and with shared prosperity for all.

