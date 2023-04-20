Bangladesh to welcome EU, UK observers in next general polls: PM

Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said they would welcome observers from the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) in the upcoming general election.

"We will welcome observers from the European Union and the United Kingdom in the next general election," she said when the outgoing UK High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson paid a farewell call on her at the latter's official Ganabhaban residence.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newsmen after the meeting.

Mentioning that some local election observers have separate agendas, the Prime Minister said they have established the voting rights of the people in Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister said the extreme poverty rate has declined to 5.6% while the poverty rate declined to 18.7% due to having continuous democracy in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, they held talks about the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the UK.

The UK envoy said his country wants to strengthen further the economic partnership and cooperation in the aviation sector with Bangladesh.

He said they have wanted to strengthen the cooperation with Bangladesh to force to tackle climate change in line with the accord signed between the countries on climate change in March last.

Regarding the Rohingya issue, Sheikh Hasina has sought international cooperation to repatriate Rohingyas in a sustainable way.

She said the number of Rohingyas has increased largely as 40,000, newborn babies have been added to the existing ones which have become a huge burden for Bangladesh.

"Rohingyas are the nationals of Myanmar and they must to their homeland," she said.

Robert Chatterton Dickson said his country has supported Bangladesh in the Rohingya issue.

Sheikh Hasina stressed the need for stopping the Russia-Ukraine war immediately as the entire world has been suffering for the war.

"We are always against any war," she said.

The Prime Minister said Russia and Ukraine can solve their problems through bilateral talks, mentioning that Bangladesh has solved all his bilateral problems.

PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin was present during the meeting.

