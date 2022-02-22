Bangladesh was created on basis of language movement: Qazi Kholiquzzaman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 09:55 pm

Eminent economist and Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Chairman Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad has said Bangladesh was created on the basis of the language movement.

He made the remarks at a virtual seminar arranged by Dhaka School of Economics marking 70 years of language movement and International mother language day 2022 on 21 February. 

In his speech as chief guest, Kholiquzzaman said Bangla language should be practised in all spheres all the year, not just for a specific month of the year, reads a press release. 

He emphasised ensuring everyone speaks Bangla correctly and noted the Bangla language has a long history and heritage. 

The elements of heritage at the local and regional level should be protected and preserved for future generations, said Dr Ahmad.

He argued the use of Bangla language in judicial proceedings and the medical sector of the country and international negotiation.

Dr Ahmad also addressed the significance of introducing courses on the Bangla language at the tertiary level.

The seminar was presided over by Entrepreneurial expert and Macroeconomic Specialist Prof Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali. 

Among others, assistant professors Rehana Parvin, Sara Tasneem, Afia Akter and Mohammad Aman Ullah Aman spoke at the seminar.

Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF)

