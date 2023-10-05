Bangladesh wants visa-free relationship with India: Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 October, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 08:41 pm

Bangladesh desires for visa-free relations with India, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said today.

"Both countries are eagerly anticipating a streamlined visa process and the establishment of a visa-free India-Bangladesh relationship," he said while speaking at the opening ceremony of the four-day Bangladesh-India Friendship Dialogue in Sylhet on Thursday (5 October).

Bangladesh and India share a common principle concerning the distribution of Teesta River water, he said, adding, "While there have been some obstacles, we are confident that these issues will be resolved over time."

He also mentioned that in line with the historical ties between Bangladesh and India, both countries are committed to enhancing bilateral trade, social interactions, education, culture, and technology for mutual excellence.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin inaugurated the 'Bangladesh-India Friendship Dialogue' at the Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort in Sylhet this evening.

This annual dialogue aims to further enhance the amicable ties between Bangladesh and India, with a particular focus on promoting education, culture, and business development for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Political leaders, six ministers and 20 members of parliament from Bangladesh participated in the dialogue. Additionally, a delegation of 140 individuals from India visited Sylhet to take part in the event.

Special guests at the opening ceremony include former minister and presidium member of Awami League, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, former minister of India MJ Akbar, and Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma. 

Speakers at the opening ceremony expressed their determination to further strengthen the historical relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / Bangladesh-India / visa free

