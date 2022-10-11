Bangladesh wants Ukraine war to stop: Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
11 October, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 07:41 pm

Related News

Bangladesh wants Ukraine war to stop: Momen

UNB
11 October, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 07:41 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Bangladesh would be happy if there is any indication of "stopping the war or scopes for discussion" while adopting any resolution in the United Nations on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"Our position is very specific and clear. We do not want any war. We want this war to be stopped. We want its resolution through consensus," he told reporters describing the people's sufferings due to the war and subsequent sanctions.

Momen said Bangladesh's position is always in favour of people's welfare and they have discussions among them, and a decision has been taken about voting for the next resolution.

He, however, said they would not share it with media beforehand whether it will be yes, no or abstention.

Momen said Bangladesh exercised voting very prudently and judiciously on the previous occasions and if there is any vote, Bangladesh will again exercise it prudently.

"Any resolution that may come, if they can give an indication of stopping the war or creates scope for discussion, then we will be happy," he added.

As part of its ongoing emergency special session on Ukraine, the General Assembly met today to consider a draft resolution introduced by Ukraine that, if approved, would "condemn" the Russian Federation's annexation of several territories in eastern Ukraine in late September, according to the UN.

"We have certain principles. We act as per those principles. We believe in the UN Charter. We have been a great supporter of the UN. The UN is proud of Bangladesh also," Momen said.

He said any decision will be taken in line with Bangladesh's interest and in accordance with the principles and values that Bangladesh follows.

Momen said Bangladesh wants to see multilateral organisations get stronger as during Covid-19 the world saw the needs of those organisations.

Responding to a question, he said the UK conveyed their position while Bangladesh shared its own position during a telephone conversation between Momen and his British counterpart on Monday.

Top News

Ukraine war / AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

Google’s AI videos point to a machine-generated future

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

10h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

11h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

11h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

57m | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

3h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

6h | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro