Bangladesh wants open, transparent relationship with World Bank: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said Bangladesh wants to maintain an open and transparent relationship with the World Bank.

She made the statement when World Bank Vice President for South Asia region, Martin Raiser, and newly appointed World Bank Country Director Abdoulae Seck called on her at her office.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

He said that the prime minister also requested the World Bank to take steps regarding the Russia-Ukraine war which is causing severe problems across the globe irrespective of rich or poor.