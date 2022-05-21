Bangladesh wants fair prices for its products in European market

Bangladesh

UNB
21 May, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 05:24 pm

Related News

Bangladesh wants fair prices for its products in European market

The two sides remain committed to pursuing and further strengthening the Business Climate Dialogue

UNB
21 May, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 05:24 pm
Bangladesh wants fair prices for its products in European market

Bangladesh has reiterated the need for ensuring fair prices for its products in the European market, especially in view of the investment being made in "safer and greener" factories.

Bangladesh and the European Union (EU) held the 10th Joint Commission in Brussels on Friday and discussed a wide range of issues of common interest including trade and investment in a very constructive and open atmosphere.

In view of Bangladesh's graduation from least developed country (LDC) status, Bangladesh and the EU agreed on the importance of establishing a predictable and sustainable business climate that will make it easier for trade and investment, removing market access barriers and promoting a sustainable diversification of its economy.

To this end, the two sides remain committed to pursuing and further strengthening the Business Climate Dialogue.

The EU commended Bangladesh for its continuing success as the largest beneficiary of the EU's Everything But Arms (EBA) unilateral preferential trade arrangement.

It was recalled that EBA preferences are conditional on the respect of human rights, including labour rights, as reflected in the international conventions listed in the GSP Regulation.

Garment export to the European Union and the UK, Bangladesh's single largest export destination, rose 23.83 per cent year-on-year to $12 billion in the current fiscal year's first half.

Sustained reforms of labour rights standards by the Government of Bangladesh, and their full alignment with International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions are crucial in this regard, according to the EU.

The EU welcomed the finalisation and publication of Bangladesh´s National Action Plan on the Labour Sector and stressed the need for its comprehensive implementation as per the stipulated timelines, for regular updates periodically on its implementation and for trying to advance the timelines of revising the labour law applicable in export-processing zones.

The EU and Bangladesh discussed governance, democracy, rule of law and human rights, the Rohingya crisis, economic and trade cooperation, migration, climate change, education, development cooperation and regional cooperation.

The first EU-Bangladesh Political Dialogue will be held in Dhaka in June this year.

Top News

Bangladesh-EU / European market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Buffalo shooter targeted Black people, linking mass migration with environmental degradation and other eco-fascist ideas. Photo: Reuters

Eco-fascism: The greenwashing of the far right

4h | Panorama
Green-backed Heron on a tilting stalk. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-backed Heron: Nothing but a prayer to catch a fish  

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘High logistics cost weakens Bangladesh’s competitiveness’

8h | Panorama
Every morning is a new beginning for all

Seashore

8h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

US Congress to hold first public UFO panel

4h | Videos
Pollution killing 9 million people a year

Pollution killing 9 million people a year

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Steps necessary to ensure economic stability

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

6
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally