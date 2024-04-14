Bangladesh wants de-escalation of Iran-Israel tensions, end to killings in Gaza: Foreign minister

Bangladesh wants all the countries concerned to play an effective role in de-escalating the Iran-Israel tensions and stopping the Israeli killings in Gaza, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said on Sunday (14 April).

"Because Israel attacked the Iranian consulate in Syria, Iran got the opportunity to attack, otherwise it would not have happened. Iran has 'retaliated' – that is what Iran says," he told reporters at the state guest house Padma in the capital.

The foreign minister made the comment in response to Iran's drone and missile attack against Israel through Saturday night into Sunday.

Iran launched the attack over a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Syria on 1 April that killed top Revolutionary Guards commanders after months of clashes between Israel and Iran's regional allies, triggered by the war in Gaza.

However, the attack from hundreds of missiles and drones, mostly launched from inside Iran, caused only modest damage in Israel as most were shot down with the help of the US, Britain and Jordan.

Regarding the rescue of the hijacked Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah, the foreign minister said, "The hostage sailors and the ship were safely rescued in the fastest possible time due to the all-out efforts of the government and the parties concerned.

"The ship has proceeded 100 nautical miles towards the UAE, accompanied by a European Union ship."

"Thanks to everyone as well as the KSRM group, they were also very active," he added.

MV Abdullah and its 23 crew members were safely released after 33 days of captivity on Saturday night following negotiations with the pirates, using the experience of the 2010 hostage situation involving their ship "Jahan Moni", according to the KSRM Group.

Regarding the entry of nine more Myanmar Border Guard Police members at the southern border, Foreign Minister Hasan said work is underway to send all of them back, including the 180 other Myanmar nationals who previously fled their country to seek refuge in Bangladesh during ongoing clashes between Myanmar junta and rebel forces.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, Hasan Mahmud held a meeting with the visiting Antigua and Barbuda Foreign Minister EP Chet Greene at the state guest house Padma.

Regarding the meeting, the foreign minister told reporters that various aspects of bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation were discussed.

"Their tourism sector is highly developed. We have talked about the possibility of technology and training cooperation in this sector through a 'technical cooperation' with the Department of Tourism," Hasan said.

Import of pharmaceutical products, ready-made garments, ceramics, and leather products from Bangladesh to their country was also discussed at the meeting, the minister added.