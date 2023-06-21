Bangladesh wants to be part of BRICS to diversify relations: PM Hasina

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 02:07 pm

Bangladesh wants to be part of BRICS to diversify relations: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that Bangladesh wants to be a part of the BRICS coalition, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

She said that a discussion in this regard was held with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Geneva (South Africa currently holds the BRICS presidency) last week.

"We were with BRICS from the time of its formation. Now we officially want to be its member as our plan is to have diverse options when it comes to development and bilateral relations. We don't want to depend on just one or two options for the overall growth of our country."   

The prime minister made the remark while addressing the press about the outcome of her recent visits to Switzerland and Qatar on Wednesday (21 June).

Emphasising the need for trade in local currencies to reduce dependency on dollar, the PM said Bangladesh is open to alternative currencies and financial institutions.

"We are already working to introduce trade transactions in local currencies to ease pressure on dollar holdings," she said adding that details on this will be revealed once everything is finalised.

"We will join anything that benefits us. We are bound to do everything that is favourable for our people. The time has gone when there was no option but to lean on one party or take a side," she added.

The premier stressed the importance of establishing a foreign policy based on peace and said her government is working to establish bilateral ties with both the East and the West.

"When the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said Bangladesh will be the Switzerland of the East, he meant a country connected with all and known for its neutrality and advocacy in global peacekeeping. Therefore, our foreign policy dictum has been inspired and curated in line with his famous stance "Friendship to all, malice towards none." 

On Saturday last, the premier returned home from Geneva, Switzerland after attending the "World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All" held on 14-15 June.

Besides, the Prime Minister attended the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum which took place in Qatar's capital Doha on 23-25 May.

PM Sheikh Hasina / Sheikh Hasina

