Bangladesh vows to advocate for human rights, dignity of migrants: Foreign secretary

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said Bangladesh would always remain vocal about the human rights and dignity of migrants and refugees, and issues like high migration costs and migrant workers' exploitations.

Addressing a dialogue, the foreign secretary also stated that Bangladesh will remain open to working together with all destination countries to eliminate unethical practices in the recruitment processes and pave the way for skilled migration.

A dialogue on "The Role and Contribution of Intergovernmental Dialogues in Promoting Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration: Examples from the Budapest and Colombo Processes" was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today at the Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday (16 May).

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Dr Munirus Saleheen and Secretary General of Bangladesh Parliamentarians' Caucus on Migration and Development Mahjabeen Khaled spoke in the dialogue.

Dr Michael Spindelegger, director general of International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) delivered keynote speech at the event.

Foreign Secretary Momen further added that the Government of Bangladesh has undertaken a series of forward-looking initiatives under the leadership of the prime minister for skilled migration.

During the dialogue, the senior secretary of Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment emphasised on continuous, effective intergovernmental dialogues, cooperation and engagements for safe, orderly, regular and responsible migration.