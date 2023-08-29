Bangladesh on verge of getting BRICS membership: Planning minister

Planning Minister MA Mannan said today Bangladesh is on the verge of receiving the BRICS membership.

"Only a few official procedures are pending for us to get BRICS membership. We are already a member of the New Development Bank (NDB) established by the BRICS and can get loans from there if we want," he said after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at the NEC conference room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Tuesday (29 August).

The planning minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given directives to utilise the loan facilities offered by the NDB properly.

"We can now choose between ADB, World Bank, AIIB and NDB to get loans under the most favourable terms and conditions," he added.

More to follow…