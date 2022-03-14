Bangladesh, Uzbekistan host first foreign office consultation 

Bangladesh and Uzbekistan sat for their first Foreign Office Consultation Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan in Tashkent Monday.

The Bangladesh side was led by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen while Uzbek side was headed by Uzbekistan Deputy Foreign Ministry Furkat Ahmedovich Sidikov.

Both sides laid emphasis on increasing bilateral relationship on economic, commercial, trade and other spheres between the two friendly countries, reads a press release.

Bangladesh side proposed to their Uzbek counterpart for creating good investment opportunities for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan.

Both sides also discussed direct flight between Dhaka and Tashkent, avoidance of double taxation, visa waiver agreement for official and diplomatic passport holders, exchange of visit in the field of general and education and etc.

Bangladesh side also requested to expedite the proposed MoUs and agreements pending with Uzbek side.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen requested his Uzbek counterpart to set up Uzbekistan Embassy in Dhaka.

At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed to sign a Programme of Cooperation for the year 2022-2023 between the two countries.

This Program of Cooperation will allow the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh Foreign Ministry and University of World Economy and Diplomacy to start cooperation in the field of education, sharing information and communication technology and consular consultation.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Md Zahangir Alam, Director General (EE & CIS) S Bodiruzzaman, Minister of the Embassy Nripendra Chandra Debnath, Director of Foreign Secretary's Office Md Jubayed Hosen were present from Bangladesh side while Oybek Eshonov, Director General (Department for Cooperation with South Asia, Near, Middle East and African countries) and J Rajabov, Head of Division (Treaty-Law Department) were present from Uzbek side.

Both sides agreed to hold the next Foreign Office Consultation meeting in 2023 in Dhaka.