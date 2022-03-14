Bangladesh, Uzbekistan host first foreign office consultation 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 08:35 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Uzbekistan host first foreign office consultation 

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 08:35 pm
Bangladesh, Uzbekistan host first foreign office consultation 

Bangladesh and Uzbekistan sat for their first Foreign Office Consultation Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan in Tashkent Monday. 

The Bangladesh side was led by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen while Uzbek side was headed by Uzbekistan Deputy Foreign Ministry Furkat Ahmedovich Sidikov. 

Both sides laid emphasis on increasing bilateral relationship on economic, commercial, trade and other spheres between the two friendly countries, reads a press release. 

Bangladesh side proposed to their Uzbek counterpart for creating good investment opportunities for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan. 

Both sides also discussed direct flight between Dhaka and Tashkent, avoidance of double taxation, visa waiver agreement for official and diplomatic passport holders, exchange of visit in the field of general and education and etc. 

Bangladesh side also requested to expedite the proposed MoUs and agreements pending with Uzbek side. 

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen requested his Uzbek counterpart to set up Uzbekistan Embassy in Dhaka. 

At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed to sign a Programme of Cooperation for the year 2022-2023 between the two countries. 

This Program of Cooperation will allow the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh Foreign Ministry and University of World Economy and Diplomacy to start cooperation in the field of education, sharing information and communication technology and consular consultation. 

Bangladesh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Md Zahangir Alam, Director General (EE & CIS) S Bodiruzzaman, Minister of the Embassy Nripendra Chandra Debnath, Director of Foreign Secretary's Office Md Jubayed Hosen were present from Bangladesh side while Oybek Eshonov, Director General (Department for Cooperation with South Asia, Near, Middle East and African countries) and J Rajabov, Head of Division (Treaty-Law Department) were present from Uzbek side. 

Both sides agreed to hold the next Foreign Office Consultation meeting in 2023 in Dhaka.

 

Top News

Bangladesh / Uzbekistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption: Putin has isolated himself from the rest of the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Putin's inner circle: Who has the Russian president's ear on the war in Ukraine?

7h | Panorama
Photo caption: The effective protection of local industries from tariffs is increasing despite decreasing tariffs on imports of inputs. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

‘Under the current tariff structure, exporters are better off not exporting’

10h | Interviews
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

11h | Brands
Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

1d | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

1d | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

1d | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion