Bangladesh-US relations will strengthen based on environment, climate actions: Environment minister

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury (right) meets US State Department&#039;s Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Afreen Akhter at the Bangladesh Secretariat on 25 February, 2024.
Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury (right) meets US State Department's Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Afreen Akhter at the Bangladesh Secretariat on 25 February, 2024.

Bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United States of America will strengthen in the coming days based on the  environment and climate actions, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (25 February).

Speaking to the media after holding a meeting with Afreen Akhter, the deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs of the US State Department at his secretariat office, Saber said environment and climate were priority areas for the US.

"We talked about how they will cooperate in meeting our needs in the light of environment and climate change. We want to establish a new platform by forming a fund of $15 billion to combat climate change.  All our development partners can help there.  I am optimistic, America will be too."  

The minister said they will keep our needs in mind in the US plan.  

Issues of further strengthening Bangladesh-US relations were also discussed at the meeting.

The discussions underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between the US and Bangladesh in addressing environmental challenges, tackling climate change, preserving natural resources, and promoting sustainable development.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to working together to address environmental challenges and ensure a sustainable benefit of present and future generations of the region.

Muhammad Imran, ambassador of Bangladesh to the United States of America,  Helen LaFave, deputy chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Bangladesh, Michael Schiffer, assistant administrator for the Bureau for Asia at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), among others, also attended the meeting.

