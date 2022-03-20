Bangladesh-US partnership dialogue eyes 'closer understanding' on key issues

Bangladesh

UNB
20 March, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 12:52 pm

Related News

Bangladesh-US partnership dialogue eyes 'closer understanding' on key issues

UNB
20 March, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 12:52 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh and the US are holding the 8th "Partnership Dialogue" in the city as the two countries intend to have "closer understanding" and broader relations removing gaps.  

This is the first such bilateral meeting after the sanctions imposed by the US on Bangladeshi law enforcers and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is leading the Bangladesh delegation while Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, the third-ranked official at the US Department of State, is leading the US side at the dialogue that began at the state guesthouse Padma on Sunday morning.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Masud Momen and Under Secretary Nuland had tete-a-tete at the same venue before the formal beginning of the dialogue.   

Bangladesh will raise the sanctions issue at the dialogue as it believes that the sanctions are "unjustifiable, and were imposed based on fabricated and politically motivated inputs" given by the same vested quarters.

After the sanctions were imposed on December 10 last year, Bangladesh immediately expressed its deep discontent, summoning the US ambassador in Dhaka.

The Foreign Secretary recently said the relations between Bangladesh and the US have many factors and determinants and will be deepened and broadened through several dialogues, exchange of visits and track-2 engagements in the coming months.

"We have several dialogues, exchange of visits and track-2 engagements in coming months to garner closer understanding with the US," he said, adding that Bangladesh has all good intentions to "enhance and deepen" the ties.

Nuland, who will meet Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen after the partnership dialogue, is in Dhaka as part of her tri-nation visit to South Asia as she will be visiting

India and Sri Lanka  where she sees US' partnerships are vital to strengthening peace, prosperity, and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Under Secretary Nuland will meet with civil society and business leaders to strengthen economic partnerships and deepen ties in the pursuit of peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Other senior members of the delegation include Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory.

The United States sees the upcoming "Partnership Dialogue" with Bangladesh as an opportunity to expand the "robust relationship" between the two countries, according to an official posted at the US Embassy in Dhaka.

The entire gamut of relations between the two countries -security cooperation, trade, labour rights, investment opportunities, human rights, governance, global threats including climate change, regional issues including a free and open Indo-Pacific region are all expected to fall within the ambit of the dialogue.

Top News

Bangladesh-US relationship / US / Bangladesh / dialogue / Diplomacy / US sanctions on RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh is self-sufficient in rice production, why would we import rice? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

'We do not have food security. We are only secure in rice production to an extent'

16m | Interviews
The designer’s showcase had themes of liberation, feminism, and self-assertion

Maison Delacour: The spring collection debut of storied fashion designer Akou Delacour

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

999 prevented around 1,500 suicide attempts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done

2h | Panorama
Pera Sandesh, a special variety of sweetmeat made using milk and sugar, is displayed in a sweet shop in Naogaon. The popularity of this sweet item has already transcended the border. Photo: TBS

The legend of Naogaon’s Pera Sandesh

3h | Food

More Videos from TBS

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

16h | Videos
Green Madagascar Island turns red

Green Madagascar Island turns red

16h | Videos
When Vespa collection is a passion

When Vespa collection is a passion

17h | Videos
A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine