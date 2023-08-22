Bangladesh, US to hold defence dialogue in pursuit of secure Indo-Pacific region

Bangladesh

UNB
22 August, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 05:48 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, US to hold defence dialogue in pursuit of secure Indo-Pacific region

UNB
22 August, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 05:48 pm
Bangladesh, US to hold defence dialogue in pursuit of secure Indo-Pacific region

Bangladesh and the United States will hold the 10th bilateral defence dialogue in Dhaka on August 23-24 that will discuss cooperation on a myriad of defence topics and the two countries' shared Indo-Pacific vision.

"The United States and Bangladesh share a vision to ensure the Indo-Pacific region is free, open, peaceful, and secure. In pursuit of these mutual objectives, the Bangladesh Armed Forces Division and Indo-Pacific Command will meet on August 23 and 24 to conduct the bilateral defence dialogue in Dhaka," US Embassy Spokesperson Bryan Schiller said on Tuesday.

This dialogue, he said, will feature senior officers and civilians from the US and Bangladeshi militaries.

"They will discuss military education, defence articles, and upcoming military exercises, including next year's disaster response exercise and exchange," said the spokesperson.

This dialogue, he said, is part of a comprehensive relationship between two countries' defence establishments, which features cooperation on a myriad of defence topics.

The US said they are encouraged that Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook declares Bangladesh's vision for a "free, open, peaceful, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific for the shared prosperity for all.

Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas recently said the United States is ready to provide Bangladesh with more advanced capabilities through Foreign Military Sales when the time is right.

"A mutually concluded General Security of Military Information Agreement – known as a GSOMIA – is foundational to making that happen," he said.

The bilateral defence dialogue between Bangladesh and the US started with a joint declaration in 2012. Since then, every year, the dialogue takes place alternately in Bangladesh and the USA. The 9th defence dialogue was held on 17-18 May 2022 at Honolulu, Hawaii.

The purpose of this dialogue was to facilitate a broad discussion on bilateral defence and military cooperation as a complement to the strategic dialogue.

Over the years, the two countries have enjoyed "cordial diplomatic relations" and partnered on a wide range of security issues, including: border security, maritime security, counterterrorism, peacekeeping, defence trade, and defence institution building.

The United States engages Bangladesh through several bilateral and multilateral fora, including the US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue, the US-Bangladesh Security Dialogue, and the ASEAN Regional Forum.

The two governments continue to work together to advance a shared vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region.

Top News

Bangladesh-US / Indo-Pacific / dialogue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

12h | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

13h | Panorama
The present custodian of the business is Shahedul Haque Shahed who has firmly held the reins of his father&#039;s business since 1991. PHOTO: Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

Haque and Sons Camera Servicing Centre: How three generations built a business based on their love for cameras

13h | Panorama
Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

8h | TBS SPORTS
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

6h | TBS World
F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

6h | TBS World
Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19