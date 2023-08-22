Bangladesh, US to hold defence dialogue in pursuit of secure Indo-Pacific region

Bangladesh and the United States will hold the 10th bilateral defence dialogue in Dhaka on August 23-24 that will discuss cooperation on a myriad of defence topics and the two countries' shared Indo-Pacific vision.

"The United States and Bangladesh share a vision to ensure the Indo-Pacific region is free, open, peaceful, and secure. In pursuit of these mutual objectives, the Bangladesh Armed Forces Division and Indo-Pacific Command will meet on August 23 and 24 to conduct the bilateral defence dialogue in Dhaka," US Embassy Spokesperson Bryan Schiller said on Tuesday.

This dialogue, he said, will feature senior officers and civilians from the US and Bangladeshi militaries.

"They will discuss military education, defence articles, and upcoming military exercises, including next year's disaster response exercise and exchange," said the spokesperson.

This dialogue, he said, is part of a comprehensive relationship between two countries' defence establishments, which features cooperation on a myriad of defence topics.

The US said they are encouraged that Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook declares Bangladesh's vision for a "free, open, peaceful, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific for the shared prosperity for all.

Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas recently said the United States is ready to provide Bangladesh with more advanced capabilities through Foreign Military Sales when the time is right.

"A mutually concluded General Security of Military Information Agreement – known as a GSOMIA – is foundational to making that happen," he said.

The bilateral defence dialogue between Bangladesh and the US started with a joint declaration in 2012. Since then, every year, the dialogue takes place alternately in Bangladesh and the USA. The 9th defence dialogue was held on 17-18 May 2022 at Honolulu, Hawaii.

The purpose of this dialogue was to facilitate a broad discussion on bilateral defence and military cooperation as a complement to the strategic dialogue.

Over the years, the two countries have enjoyed "cordial diplomatic relations" and partnered on a wide range of security issues, including: border security, maritime security, counterterrorism, peacekeeping, defence trade, and defence institution building.

The United States engages Bangladesh through several bilateral and multilateral fora, including the US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue, the US-Bangladesh Security Dialogue, and the ASEAN Regional Forum.

The two governments continue to work together to advance a shared vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region.