Bangladesh-US celebrate 50 years of food and friendship

The US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Helen LaFave and the Administrator of the US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service Daniel Whitley celebrated 50 years of food and friendship during the inaugural session of the US-Bangladesh virtual market showcase, on Monday and Tuesday.

The showcase offered US exporters an opportunity to meet with Bangladeshi distributors and importers of consumer-oriented food and beverage products.

In 2020, Bangladesh imported over $1 billion of agricultural and food products from the US.

Exporters from the country are looking to Bangladesh as a new market for exporters of tree nuts, bakery ingredients, snacks, fruit juices, and condiments, especially as the economy and middle-class grow and consumption patterns shift to higher-value products and Bangladesh's young population increases consumer spending on food and restaurants.

"I am pleased demand is growing for US products in Bangladesh's expanding food sector, as consumers recognize the high quality of our products and the reliability of our companies," said LaFave.

"Our market share will keep growing because US industry is continuously innovating to serve our customers better, both in Bangladesh and around the globe, and provide affordable and healthy food."

This event was the first of its kind in Bangladesh. In addition to this virtual market showcase, the US Foreign Agricultural Service is conducting other activities, such as trade capacity-building programs and exchange programs, to build and strengthen commercial ties between the US and Bangladesh.

