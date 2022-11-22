Bangladesh urges South Africa to extradite accused in 21 Aug grenade attack

Foreign Affairs State Minister Shahriar Alam has urged South Africa's deputy minister to send back two accused in the 21 August 2004 grenade attack in Dhaka.

Shahriar Alam made the statement during a meeting with the South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Candith Mashego-Dlamini at the state guest house Padma, Bangladesh on Tuesday (22 November).

Both the Bangladeshi state minister and the South African deputy minister talked to the media after the meeting.

Candith Mashego-Dlamini also said that they will cooperate with Bangladesh on energy issues, especially hydropower.