Bangladesh urges Japan to increase ODA loan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 06:45 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The government has requested Japan to increase the yearly threshold of Official Development Assistance (ODA) from 300 billion to 450 billion Japanese Yen (JPY).

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of Economic Relations Department (ERD) made the call at the 'ODA Loan Operation Programme', held in Tokyo on 3-7 June, reads a press release. 

He also appealed to Japan for support in developing 100,000 AI engineers over the next five years, cooperation in Smart City development, establishing a Ship Recycling industry, promoting Electric Vehicle production, investing in High-tech Parks, assisting in Food Processing with compliance, and providing additional financing for Climate Resilience projects.

According to the media release, Shahriar Kader also requested Japanese side to enhance cooperation in jute, leather and tourism sector and expand the possible assistance to achieve Bangladesh's target to become a developed country by 2041.

The Japanese side mentioned that at present, Bangladesh is the second largest ODA recipient country and assured to continue their possible supports to Bangladesh for sustainable growth. 

A four-member delegation from Bangladesh headed by the ERD secretary attended the 'ODA Loan Operation Programme' in Tkyo.

During the visit, the delegation met Hara Shohei, senior vice president of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and discussed about ongoing JICA assisted projects and future cooperation of JICA in Bangladesh. 

The delegation also met Kusakabe Hideki, deputy assistant minister of Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Tsuchiya Akihiro, deputy director general of Ministry of Finance and Uehara Atsushi, vice minister of Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism (MLIT) of Japan. 

The delegation also attended a seminar titled "Japan-Bangladesh Economic Cooperation: Further Enhancing the Business Prospects and Opportunities" arranged by Embassy of Bangladesh in Tokyo and JICA Headquarters.

Japan / Official Development Assistance (ODA) / Bangladesh

