Bangladesh urges international community to invest for supporting Rohingyas' reintegration in Rakhine

Chargée d&#039;affaires of the Bangladesh Permanent Mission in Geneva Shanchita Haque delivers her remarks at an interactive dialogue on the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims held during the 56th Session of the Human Rights Council on 18 June. Photo: UNB
Chargée d'affaires of the Bangladesh Permanent Mission in Geneva Shanchita Haque delivers her remarks at an interactive dialogue on the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims held during the 56th Session of the Human Rights Council on 18 June. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has called upon the international community to invest in improving livelihood opportunities for the Rohingya to support their reintegration in Rakhine.

"Bangladesh has been hosting around 1.2 million Rohingya for nearly seven years despite various constraints. Sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar is the only durable solution to this crisis," said Chargée d'affaires of the Bangladesh Permanent Mission in Geneva Shanchita Haque.

She was delivering her remarks at an interactive dialogue on the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims held during the 56th Session of the Human Rights Council on 18 June.

The CDA informed the Council that Bangladesh will continue engaging with all parties concerned for the commencement of Rohingya repatriation.

Bangladesh also expressed grave concern at the recent reports of burning of Rohingya villages in Buthidaung in Rakhine, forced displacement of Rohingyas, and their forced conscription.

She urged all warring parties in Myanmar to protect the Rohingya and ensure their safety and security.

Referring to the recent shooting from Myanmar targeting people and property in Bangladesh, the CDA reiterated that the internal conflicts in Myanmar must not affect the people of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh also called for sufficient humanitarian aid for the Rohingya temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh and requested the High Commissioner to prioritise the Rohingya issue until justice prevailed and a sustainable situation of the Rohingya crisis is achieved.

The Council heard the presentation of the report of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

The High Commissioner voiced serious apprehension over the recent escalation of violence, forced conscription of the Rohingya, and heinous war tactics in Rakhine, and urged all parties to prevent the recurrence of the atrocity crimes committed against the Rohingya in 2016 and 2017.

The 56th session of the UN Human Rights Council commenced in Geneva on 18 June 2024 and will continue till 12 July 2024.

