Bangladesh urges immediate ceasefire of armed conflicts between Palestine-Israel

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Palestine, expressing deep concern over the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives and injuries suffered by victims.

In a MoFA press release issued on Sunday (8 October), Bangladesh called for an immediate ceasefire and highlighted that the escalation of violence benefits no party.

"We urge both Israelis and Palestinians to exercise maximum restraint and call for an immediate ceasefire to avoid further loss of innocent lives from both sides" foreign ministry stated.

It noted that Bangladesh firmly believes living under Israeli occupation and forced settlements in Palestinian territory will not pave the way for peace in the region.

As a viable solution, the country supports the idea of a two-state resolution, advocating for the coexistence of Palestine and Israel as independent states without occupation.

The MoFA's statement refers to UN Resolutions No. 242 and 338 as the foundation for this approach, asserting that it could bring lasting peace and stability to the region.

Additionally, Bangladesh urged all concerned parties to refrain from excessive and indiscriminate use of force in the conflict.

The statement further underlined that only through dialogue and diplomacy can a lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict be achieved, calling upon all parties involved to work collectively towards this goal.