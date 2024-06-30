Bangladesh urges Greece to establish resident diplomatic mission in Dhaka

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen today suggested the earliest establishment of Greece's resident diplomatic mission in Dhaka and sending a consular team from New Delhi periodically to Dhaka as well.

Thanking the Greece authorities for easing up the visa issuance process through VFS and online interviews, the foreign secretary underlined the need for promotion of trade between the two countries through regular exchange of business delegations.

The issues were discussed when the new Ambassador-designate of Greece to Bangladesh (with residence in New Delhi) Aliki Koutsomitopoulou met Momen at his office while he reiterated Bangladesh's zero tolerance against irregular migration.

The foreign secretary requested for continued humanitarian and political support of the international community for a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis.

He welcomed the ambassador-designate to Bangladesh and assured of all-out support of the Bangladesh government during her tenure in discharge of her responsibilities as the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to Bangladesh.

The ambassador-designate of Greece expressed her government's interest to enhance cultural relations between the two countries and educational exchanges, especially with the University of Dhaka.

She appreciated collaboration under the MoU between Bangladesh and Greece on migration and mobility, and informed about the need for skilled human resources in agriculture, tourism, construction, IT and other service sectors of Greece. She also suggested arranging joint awareness programmes to curb irregular migration from Bangladesh and promote legal pathways for skilled migration.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of bilateral political consultations at an early date and exchanged views on collaboration in multilateral fora, and regional issues of mutual interest.