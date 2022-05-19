Bangladesh urges global solidarity to address gaps in migrants’ human rights

Bangladesh has called for enhanced global solidarity to address the gaps in migrants' human rights and protection.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam made the call at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

He was speaking at Roundtable-4 of the International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) at the UN as a panellist.

The roundtable focused on five specific goals of the Global Compact on Migration (GCM) pertaining to data, information provisions, reduction of vulnerabilities, elimination of discrimination, and international cooperation.

Shahriar stressed that the need of the hour is to improve cooperation among governments, humanitarian actors, consulates, and UN agencies to save lives and reduce risks and vulnerabilities for migrants during their migratory journey, including those caught up in situations of crisis.

Highlighting the contributions of migrants to the socio-economic progress of their host countries as well as their countries of origin, he urged stepped up efforts from all stakeholders and UN Network on migration to ensure synergistic implementation of the Global Compact on Migration and 2030 Agenda on the ground.

He also put a sharp spotlight on rising racism, xenophobia, misinformation, stigmatization, and intolerance against migrants. He urged for enhanced global collaboration, including with international media to promote the values of inclusivity and tolerance and shape positive public perceptions about migration and migrants.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the state minister held a bilateral meeting with the Director General of IOM.

They discussed various aspects of international migration and possible collaboration at global and national levels.

Shahriar is leading a high-level Bangladesh delegation to the Forum. He is also holding important bilateral meetings with the heads of delegations of many other member states to discuss issues of mutual interest, including Bangladesh's candidature for the Human Rights Council election for 2023-25.

The four-day International Migration Review Forum will conclude on May 20 with the adoption of a Progress Declaration.

The Permanent Representative of Bangladesh, Ambassador Rabab Fatima and the Permanent Representative of Luxembourg, Ambassador Oliver Maes were appointed by the President of the UN General Assembly to co-facilitate the Declaration, which will be adopted at the closing session of the Forum.

Other members of the Bangladesh delegation to this year's IMRF include Rana Mohammad Sohail MP and Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ahmed Munirus Saleheen.