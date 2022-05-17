‘Bangladesh urges for collective efforts in crime prevention and criminal justice’

"For a sustainable future, we must intensify our collective efforts in crime prevention and criminal justice, within the context of social and economic development", said Bangladesh Ambassador to Austria Muhammad Abdul Muhith.

On Monday (16 May), Ambassador Muhith, who is also the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Offices in Vienna, delivered the national statement on behalf of his country at the 31st Session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), a functional commission of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations.

In his statement, Ambassador Muhith stated that Agenda 2030 is important to the national and the global future, and SDG16 is particularly critical to promote peaceful and inclusive societies; before mentioning various national measures to attain SDG16.

He emphasised on the effective implementation of the UNCAC and UNTOC review mechanisms as well as the Kyoto Declaration (2021), Sharm El-Sheikh Declaration (2021) and the UNGASS against Corruption Political Declaration (2021); and stressed on the need for tailor-made capacity building and technical assistance for countries.

Ambassador Muhith is leading a three-member Bangladesh delegation to the current Session of the CCPCJ, which will be concluded on 20 May 2022.