TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 12:37 pm

&#039;Bangladesh under pressure due to global economic crisis&#039; 

Bangladesh is under pressure due to the ongoing global economic crisis, said State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam. 

"Many developed economies are seeing negative growth during this crisis. But Bangladesh is surviving even in this crisis. But we are under a bit of pressure," he said during the inauguration of the 7th SAFECON 2022 exhibition organised by Savor International Limited at Bashundhara International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Thursday (20 October). 

"This has been made possible by the concerted development of communication and other infrastructure over the last 14 years," he added.

The state minister also said that in the current context, some are disappointed with the economic growth of the country; however, he is not disappointed.

"I am optimistic about the high growth of the country's economy," he said.

Savor International Limited's exhibition is showcasing safe and sustainable construction materials, safe power solutions, solar and renewable energy, HVACR materials and water management sectors in Bangladesh.
The exhibition will be continued till 22 October.

State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam

