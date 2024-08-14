Bangladesh, UK discuss how UK can support interim govt's work towards democratic future

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 03:44 pm

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke meets Adviser for Foreign Affairs Md Touhid Hossain at his office on 14 August 2024. Photo: Courtesy
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke meets Adviser for Foreign Affairs Md Touhid Hossain at his office on 14 August 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh and the United Kingdom today discussed how the UK can support the interim government's work towards a democratic and prosperous future and other issues of mutual interest including Rohingya.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke met with Adviser for Foreign Affairs Md Touhid Hossain at his office and reiterated her government's support for the interim government led by its Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

"The interim government has the UK's support as it works to restore peace and order in Bangladesh, ensure accountability and chart the pathway to an inclusive, prosperous and democratic future," she said today.

The adviser and high commissioner discussed the strong and enduring relationship between Bangladesh and the UK, cemented by their deep people-to-people ties and shared Commonwealth values.

British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke said as a longstanding partner and friend of Bangladesh, the UK welcomes the appointment of the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

"We have been deeply saddened by the violence and all loss of life in recent weeks. We recognise the bravery of the students and many others who through peaceful protest called for a different future for Bangladesh," she said.

The high commissioner said the interim government has the UK's support as it works to restore peace and order, ensure accountability and chart a peaceful pathway to an inclusive, prosperous and democratic future for the people of Bangladesh.

Earlier, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, "The UK welcomes the appointment of the interim government in Bangladesh, led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. The interim government has the UK's support as it works to restore peace and order, for the sake of the Bangladeshi people."

The people of Bangladesh deserve accountability and a peaceful pathway to an inclusive democratic future, said the British Foreign Secretary.

