Bangladesh-UK agree to increase bilateral trade, commerce

Bangladesh and the United Kingdom have expressed their eagerness to promote the trade and commerce between the countries.

The keenness of the two countries was expressed when British lawmaker and trade envoy of the UK's Prime Minister Rushanara Ali, MP, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the parliament here this afternoon.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newsmen after the meeting.

The prime minister has sought the British cooperation for the development of Bangladesh's railway.

Ali has expressed her country's desire to extend cooperation in the development of Bangladesh's private education sector in joint venture.

She informed the prime minister that many Bangladeshi universities want to work with the UK in joint collaboration.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson were present during the meet.