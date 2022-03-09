Bangladesh, UAE sign 4 MoUs to strengthen bilateral ties

Bangladesh and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to boost cooperation between the two countries.

The four instruments that have been signed are: MoU on Cooperation in Higher Education and Scientific Research between Bangladesh and UAE, MoU for cooperation between Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), MoU for cooperation between the foreign services academies of the two countries, and MoU on cooperation between Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) and Dubai International Chamber.

The instruments were signed following a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, at Dubai Exhibition Centre on Tuesday (local time).

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen briefed reporters after the meeting.

The signed MoUs were exchanged between the two sides in presence of the two leaders.

Bangladesh and UAE foreign ministers signed the MoU on Cooperation in Higher Education and Scientific Research on behalf of their respective sides, while foreign secretaries of the two countries inked the MoU for cooperation between the foreign services academies.

Besides, the directors general of BIISS and ECSSR signed an MoU and the FBCCI president and the Dubai chamber's chief penned the paper of the other MoU on behalf of their respective parts.

Sheikh Hasina on Monday arrived here on a five-day official visit to the gulf country at the invitation of UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.