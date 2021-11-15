Bangladesh-UAE hold Joint Commission session

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 07:29 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The 5th session of the Joint Commission (JC) between the People's Republic of Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates was held in Dhaka in the spirit of understanding, friendship and mutual respect.

The meeting was co-chaired by AHM Mustafa Kamal, FCA, MP, Minister of Finance of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, said a press statement.

The meeting was held in a hybrid (face-to-face and virtual) format on Monday where both team leaders joined virtually. The meeting was attended by high-level government officials from the esteemed Ministries and relevant Institutions of both countries.

The two sides reviewed the issues of the various areas of bilateral cooperation and identified several fields such as-i) Bilateral Trade, Economic Development and Commerce, ii) Labour and Employment and Consular Relation, iii) Civil Aviation, Tourism and Culture, iv) Investment Opportunities, v) Increased support of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), vi) Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, vii) Information and Communication Technology (ICT), viii) Education, Science and Technology, ix) Marine Environment and Development, x) Agriculture, xi) Health Services & Health Education, and xii) Humanitarian & Charitable Areas.

After fruitful discussions between the two countries, the agreed minutes were signed. The two team leaders virtually signed the agreed minutes on behalf of their respective sides.

Both sides agreed to hold the sixth meeting of the Joint Commission on cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

