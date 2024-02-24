Bangladesh, Turkey to work together to combat disinformation: Arafat

The state minister at a bilateral meeting with President of the Directorate of Communications of Turkey Professor Fahrettin Altun. Photo: BSS

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat has said Bangladesh and Turkey will work together globally to prevent disinformation and misinformation.

Arafat, who is now in Istanbul to attend a special session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers of OIC, made the disclosure after a bilateral meeting with President of the Directorate of Communications of Turkey Professor Fahrettin Altun, said a press release.

The state minister exchanged views with Turkish officials on the issue of spreading false and misleading information saying the whole world is experiencing the problem.

Sometimes the falsehood is being carried out in an orchestrated way, Arafat said, adding, like other countries, Bangladesh is also a victim of this propaganda.

Terming the fight against spread of disinformation and misinformation as a global challenge the state minister said Bangladesh and Turkey can jointly work to address the issue.

Arafat said the world is paying little attention to the continuous spread of disinformation in Gaza, Palestine. To combat this type of disinformation, he underscored a collective effort.

President of Turkey's Directorate of Communication Professor Fahrettin Altun assured Arafat of extending all support to Bangladesh to work together against disinformation and misinformation.