Bangladesh to try alternative channels to trade with sanctions-hit Russia: Finance Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
03 March, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 06:35 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to try alternative channels to trade with sanctions-hit Russia: Finance Minister

UNB
03 March, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 06:35 pm
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Sketch: TBS
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Sketch: TBS

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that Bangladesh will pursue alternative channels like currency swap to overcome any problem in trading with Russia, hit by US-led sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

"We don't think, the war will be long. If so, we will then think of alternative arrangements", he told reporters after the two consecutive meetings of cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) and cabinet committee on public purchase (CCPP) on Thursday (3 March).

The CCPP approved a total of 12 procurement proposals including the import of 30,000 metric tonnes MOP fertiliser by Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) from Russia's JSC Foreign Economic Corporation "Prodintorg" at Tk150.21 crore.

The finance minister was asked about anti-Russia sanctions imposed by the European Union and some other Western countries and its backing payment through SWIFT system. So, whether Bangladesh will get its supply from Russia in time and what Bangladesh measures Dhaka will take if the payment system through SWIFT is obstructed under the current situation.

Replying to the question, Kamal said believed the war will stop soon.

"From that point of view, we are considering it. Side by side, we keep the safety net measures as well".

He said the government is also considering the alternative sources.

"If we are not able to pay to Russia due to the SWIFT's embargo, we have to take alternative measures through currency swap".

He said many ways will come out. "But we want the war to stop for the sake of humanity.

Kamal said the good relation between Russia and Bangladesh is undeniable.

He noted that Bangladesh's import of the fertiliser from Russia is not new.

"We have been importing this item for long. This time we're also trying to continue the import the item. If they fail to send the item, we will definitely find out alternative sources", he said adding,  

"Until that we have continue with our current position."

 

Top News

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal / Russia / Sanctions against Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

8h | Interviews
Chaldal sends everything from their warehouses because it enables their quality checking, and pushes them to build the one-hour delivery infrastructure within the city. Photo: Courtesy

The Chaldal story: They dreamt of serving 30 orders a day. Now they are eyeing one lakh daily orders

7h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Inherited Memories: Third Generation Perspectives on Partition in the East

11h | Book Review
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

1h | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1h | Videos
Bangladeshi crew fear for life at a Ukraine port

Bangladeshi crew fear for life at a Ukraine port

2h | Videos
Russia accused of using Vacuum Bombs

Russia accused of using Vacuum Bombs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last