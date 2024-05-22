Bangladesh Trade Fair Qatar 2024 to begin on Thursday

Bangladesh

Photo: Collected
The Bangladesh Embassy in Qatar will organise the three-day Bangladesh Trade Fair Qatar 2024 from 23-25 May at the Crown Plaza Hotel Business Park Al Falak to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh and Qatar's diplomatic relationship.

The trade fair will also celebrate the historic and successful visit of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to Bangladesh in April 2024. 

The visit marks a significant milestone in the strong and brotherly ties between the two nations.

The event would help promote Bangladesh's rich and diverse culture, heritage, and fashion in Qatar by showcasing export-oriented goods and services, reports The Peninsula.

It also aims to strengthen economic ties, promote bilateral trade, and foster new business opportunities between Bangladesh and Qatar. 

As many as 30 reputed companies from Bangladesh's garments, food, real estate, and hotel tourism sectors are expected to participate in the fair. 

The event will also include a series of cultural programs and seminars. A number of diplomats, including the Ambassadors based in Doha, dignitaries of Qatar, local communities, members of the Bangladesh community, and expatriate communities of other countries, are expected to attend.

"The Bangladesh Trade Fair Qatar 2024 is not only a celebration of our achievements but also a gateway to future cooperation and prosperity," said MA Murad Hossain, a representative of the Bangladesh Embassy in Qatar.

The Embassy representative stated that the event underscores the enduring friendship and growing economic partnership between the two countries.

"This event is crucial for showcasing Bangladesh's vibrant business landscape and exploring new avenues for investment and collaboration. We are thrilled to bring together businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs from both nations under one roof," he added.

