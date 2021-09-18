Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021 to start from 26 October

Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021 is slated to start on 26 October virtually.

Jointly organised by the Commerce Ministry and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI), the event will continue till 1 November, said a press release.

The summit will congregate top policymakers of Bangladesh, leaders of successful companies and leading investors, business analysts, CEOs of large conglomerates, multilateral agencies from all over the world to harness investment treasure.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join as the chief guest in the opening ceremony of the summit and other dignitaries will join in different sessions.

Reportedly, the week-long investment summit includes nine sectors underscoring critical enablers and avenues of the economy, demanding massive investments especially in Infrastructure (Physical, logistics & Energy), IT/ITES & FINTECH, Leather goods, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Light Engineering, Plastic products, Agro & food processing, Jute & Textiles, FMCG & Retail Business.

Interested businesses and companies from the aforementioned 9 sectors can join the virtual B2B meetings and connect with suitable matches in Bangladesh by completing registration by 30 September via the link http://www.summit.dhakachamber.com/