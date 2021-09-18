Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021 to start from 26 October

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 12:09 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021 to start from 26 October

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 12:09 pm
Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021 to start from 26 October

 Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021 is slated to start on 26 October virtually.

Jointly organised by the Commerce Ministry and  Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI), the event will continue till 1 November, said a press release.

The summit will congregate top policymakers of Bangladesh, leaders of successful companies and leading investors, business analysts, CEOs of large conglomerates, multilateral agencies from all over the world to harness investment treasure.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join as the chief guest in the opening ceremony of the summit and other dignitaries will join in different sessions. 

Reportedly, the week-long investment summit includes nine sectors underscoring critical enablers and avenues of the economy, demanding massive investments especially in Infrastructure (Physical, logistics & Energy), IT/ITES & FINTECH, Leather goods, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Light Engineering, Plastic products, Agro & food processing, Jute & Textiles, FMCG & Retail Business.

 Interested businesses and companies from the aforementioned 9 sectors can join the virtual B2B meetings and connect with suitable matches in Bangladesh by completing registration by 30 September via the link http://www.summit.dhakachamber.com/

Trade / investment / summit / Bangladesh

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

17m | Videos
SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

22m | Videos
Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

1d | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents