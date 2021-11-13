Bangladesh on track to gain full socio-economic transformation by 2041: Minister

Bangladesh is on the right track for achieving complete socio-economic transformation by 2041, said Planning Minister MA Mannan.

"The year 2041 will be the year when we will have our strengths recognised and utilised in furthering development," the minister added.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a day-long conference titled "Bangladesh in 2041: Notions and Narratives of Diversification and Transformation" organised by the Department of Social Science and Humanities of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) in Dhaka on Saturday, read a press release.

Renowned Economist and Policy Expert Dr Rehman Sobhan, chairman of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), delivered the keynote speech during the conference. He highlighted the remarkable liberation of entrepreneurial talents in the country, which he said was unleashed five decades ago by the liberation of Bangladesh.

The Vice-Chancellor of IUB Dr Tanweer Hasan said, "Bangladesh is a nation built on the resilience and tenacity of its people. It is no stranger to challenges. As we strive to develop our country, urgent action is required to invest in developing human resources."

Dr Hasan urged all educational institutions in the country to revamp their curriculum so that the graduates can become tech-savvy to keep up with the ever-changing global market.

Johannes Van der Klaauw, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative in Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley, ambassador and head of the delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, A Matin Chowdhury, chairman, Board of Trustees, IUB, also spoke at the programme, among others.